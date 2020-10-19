Don’t believe misinformation about Democrats and the suburbs

To the Editor:

The Republican game plan has been to spread misinformation about the impact of Democratic victories on the suburbs.

“No one will be safe in Biden’s America.” This ridiculous statement is often accompanied by a photo of a police car burning. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were the Delaware state attorney general and the California state attorney general, respectively. Mikie Sherrill was an assistant U.S. attorney general. Cory Booker and Mikie Sherrill have been recently endorsed by the New Jersey Fraternal Organization of Police. Mikie Sherrill has also been endorsed by the Essex and Passaic County Sheriffs.

Biden, Harris, Booker and Sherrill are strong on law and order and have the experience to back it up. You can count on them to strengthen prosecution of consumer fraud, financial crime and tax evasion which are areas ignored by the current administration.

“Joe Biden wants to abolish the suburbs.” Joe Biden wants to invest heavily in affordable housing opportunities in all communities across the country. He believes first responders and essential workers should be able to afford to live in the communities where they serve. Sparta’s affordable housing developments provide a good example of how affordable housing can visibly improve the vitality of a town’s main commercial area.

“Your 401K will come crashing down.” 401Ks did well while Clinton and Obama were president. The big difference under Trump is the greater volatility in the markets due to his erratic policy making, his unwise tweetstorms and his pandemic response failure. We can expect that the chorus of disinformation and misinformation will continue to build, but it is all about clinging to political power by a failed president.

Perhaps the biggest benefit brought about by the election will be that we will no longer have the President Trump show blasted at us 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We can focus on issues like health care and climate change, which actually will affect our quality of life

Dave Stimson

Sparta