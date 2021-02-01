Don’t let political soundbites convince us of the evil of our neighbors

To the Editor:

It seems that the antipathy that has developed between political parties is mostly stimulated by the media playing to the worst of political rhetoric. There may be a partial remedy for this divide. What if everyone spent a half-hour a day listening to a news (not opinion) broadcast opposite to their political viewpoint. Find out what is reported and what is not reported. Conservatives would have a choice between ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, NPR, or PBS. Leftists could check out Fox news, FOX Business, or maybe OAN. If there is enough time, an opinion show might be enlightening as well. Printed media is just as divided, e.g. New York Times vs. New York Post, Washington Post vs. Washington Times.

Citizens have to get out from under the control of what the media decides they should know. Let us all broaden our consumption and expose ourselves to different points of view. We are all out to support equality, prosperity, a cleaner planet, and understanding between nations and can’t let political soundbites convince us of the evil of our neighbors.

Luann Byrne

Byram