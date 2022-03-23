Don’t use Ukraine to justify fracking and pipelines

To the Editor:

I was shocked but not surprised to read PA Rep. Rosemary Brown’s invocation of the horror of the Russian war on Ukraine to promote fracking and gas pipelines in Pennsylvania. She urges us to “alleviate the domestic demand for oil and gas from Russia...by supporting policies to increase the distribution and availability of Pennsylvania natural gas” (“Are Pennsylvanians truly ready to help Ukraine,” Courier, March 11-17, 2022, p.13).

It is reminiscent of the invocation of the tragedy of 9/11 to justify the invasion of petroleum-rich Iraq by Vice President Dick Cheney and President George W. Bush (both of whose financial and political fortunes grew from the oil and gas industry).

Arthur R. Block

Dingman Township