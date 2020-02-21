Get educated about red flag laws

No one is trying to take our guns away. And the idea that the Democrats do is untrue propaganda spread by confederate flag loving, uneducated extremists in our local government, (Parker Space) wanting Sussex county to be a weapon sanctuary county is absurd, wrong and illegal. Why would we be against red flagging gun owners who are a danger to themselves and others? Where is the sense in that? In the United States, a red flag law is a gun control law that permits police or family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to others or themselves. People like abusers, the mentally ill, ex convicts with an extremely violent past? I trust my local law enforcement and individual families to make the decision on who is a danger to themselves and others. Let’s get real and hop off the propaganda train. Get educated people.

Marcia Letizia

Highland Lakes