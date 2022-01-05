Grateful to police officers for Christmas Day visit

To the Editor:

On Christmas Day the Vernon police came to my grandson’s home to grant his wish. Officers Costello and Baines were so friendly show Jackson (grandson) the police cruiser and turned the lights on for him. He was so excited, they even let him sit in the front seat and use the loudspeaker.

The two officers presented Jackson with a junior police badge, police department patch, and a police department floor street map, including cars.

It would be my great pleasure to thank the two officers and the Vernon Police Department for making my grandson’s Christmas wish come true.

Nick Andretta

Vernon