Helping Horseshoe Therapeutic Riding Club is excited about spring events

To the Editor:

The Helping Horseshoe Therapeutic Riding Club located at Equine Tranquility Wellness Center in Andover is excited about their spring events.

Located at 134 Airport Road, we provide a variety of Equine Assisted Activities for people of all ages and abilities. Some of our programs include, riding lessons from beginner to advanced with and without disabilities, work study programs, enrichment programs and horsemanship skills programs. We offer PATH, certified instructors, our indoor arena has dust free footing, an outdoor arena and a sensory trail through our woods.

Helping Horseshoe has been established as a not for profit corporation. We are currently accepting new students into all our riding programs. We have private and group classes for people with and without disabilities. Our 10-week group therapeutic riding classes are scheduled to begin on April 19. We offer classes year-round, both private and groups.

We are honored to be hosting two internationally known horse clinicians at our facility. Riders and auditors are welcomed. Matt McLaughlin of St. Cloud, Fla., will be joining us April 29-30. Matt is a gifted instructor, with a talent for inspiring his students.

Matt spent seven years working for the Royal Lipizzaner Stallion Show, where he trained 16 stallions and riders at a time. Matt was also head trainer at the Arabian Nights Dinner Theate,r where he restructured the equestrian production’s dressage, liberty, western, and reining acts. Matt has successfully trained horses through Grand Prix Dressage that have gone on to compete nationally and internationally as well as multiple horses finished in haute école, including Capriole, Courbette, and Levade.

On June 7-8 we are hosting Chris Irwin of Canada. Chris is a best-selling author published in five languages, and the ultimate trainer of trainers. The FEI recognizes Chris as a world leader in equestrian sport due to his “outstanding international reputation as a trainer and coach.” Chris Irwin’s insights are taught in universities and colleges throughout North America and Europe. He is the world leader in Empathetic Horsemanship. This clinic will be a combination of lectures, groundwork and mounted lessons. Contact Kara Stark McGrew at 862-268-4810 or dkmcgrew@embarqmail.com for additional information.

Helping Horseshoe Therapeutic Riding Club

Andover