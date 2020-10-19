I want to represent you on the Hardyston Town Council

To the Editor:

It is of value to most to feel that our township represents all of us. What does it mean to the residents of Hardyston when the last remaining woman that served on the Township Council of Hardyston for over 20 years is no longer there? It leaves us with a council of gentlemen that will continue to serve but is clearly missing the representation of an important population.

Leslie Hamilton was respected by both republican and democrats due to her commitment to our community over the years. I would agree we should not choose a candidate based on gender alone, but we should consider that having an all male or female dominated council would feel imbalanced. Running for office myself as a mother, small business owner and someone that appreciates Leslie’s contributions would help to maintain that representation. The ideal on any board and council involves respect and compromise.

Having candidates with young and fresh ideas to bring to this council may serve it well. I imagine the Hardyston community can appreciate this and I hope those serving on the council currently would be open to this sentiment as I would be happy to be working with them. I believe it also involves appreciating and valuing what committed residents like Leslie brought to the table. She welcomed people to Hardyston regardless of political affiliation which is one of the reasons so many Hardyston residents liked and respected her.

When I am elected I would seek to honor and continue the good work Leslie spent decades building in Hardyston. Ultimately, this is less about party and more about serving our community with integrity. I do believe that is a value Leslie and I share.

My name is Kristy Lavin and I am running for Hardyston Town Council. Representation matters. I trust the good residents of Hardyston will consider that when they vote.

Kristy Lavin

Hardyston