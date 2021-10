To the Editor:

I would like to wholeheartedly endorse Natalie Buccieri for Vernon Town Council. Natalie has proven herself to be a woman of conviction and passion in her years on the Vernon school board. I also have the joy of knowing her family and have seen them weather the storms of life with bravery, grace and faith.

Natalie is truly someone of deep character and grounded in common sense. I would urge you to vote for Natalie for Vernon Town Council. Thank You!

Michael Ruel

Sussex