Impeachment should not be used for partisan reasons

I assume that, even though it was a holiday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler all went to work very early on New Years Day so that they could get a jump start working on their sequel: "Trump Impeachment Report II."

That way, when the Republican Senators stop laughing about the totally ridiculous and partisan Impeachment Report that the House has submitted to the Senate and vote to throw it out, Pelosi, Schiff, and Nadler will have already started looking for an excuse for their sequel.

But then, it took Pelosi, Schiff, and Nadler three years and many millions (if not billions) of our tax dollars to come up with an excuse for their original Impeachment Report, what will it take to come up with an excuse for their sequel?

Many of us are aware of the fact that the Democrats can't stand President Trump because he is slowly undoing Obama's, and the progressive/socialist/communist Democrats', eight years of efforts to slowly convert the United States government into a socialist/communist form of government where we the people would be forced to become totally dependent on the government and will have no rights. Apparently their end goal was to totally abandon our Constitution and for the United States to be governed by the United Nations' communist One World Government.

Impeachment is an extremely important protection that was built into our Constitution.

Impeachment should not be minimized by its being used for partisan politics.

William H. Gettler

Wantage Township