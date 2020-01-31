It's 4 p.m. in America

According to the Brady Campaign, the number of women who are killed by gun violence is 1.2 per 24 hour period. Every 16 hours, a woman is killed by gun violence. Or everyday, at 1600 hours- that's 4:00 pm., another women or teenager, will die at the hands of her intimate male partner.

Having heard the rhetoric since former president Obama became president, 2008-2016, that he was going to take away, “ALL your guns,” did he?

Clearly, Obama did not take way “OUR guns!” We have more guns in this country then ever before. We have more guns in America then we do people! We have approximately 310 million civilian population guns, which is 45 percent of the total number of guns in the world! These gun owners representing approximately 28% of the population.

For all the adults out there, who get there tea and coffee, go for a walk and have a glass of wine or beer, in the late afternoon, think about this: yet another woman has been shot and killed in our country with a gun today... “It's 4:00 pm in America!”