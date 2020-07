To the Editor:

A person recently wrote, in a letter to the editor, praising Trump for his COVID 19 efforts. Really? Trump being the same person who rescinded federal funds for virus testing and found it fitting, amid a pandemic that has killed more than 125,000 Americans, to continue to pursue litigation in the Supreme Court to strip 23 million people of their health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

Absolute lunacy, in the midst of a duel pandemic: TRUMP/COVID 16-19.

J. P. Curtis

Sparta