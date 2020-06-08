Kudos for the signs at the side of the road

This may be a disappointing year for all of our students from preschool through high school. Disrupted classes, missing friends, cancelled dances & graduation ceremonies are disheartening to say the least, but what a sincere & loving gesture from Kelly Mitchell, Dawn DiMartino and Mrs. Van Blarcom who coordinated and placed photos of the graduating students along the sides of the Main Street and Sammis Road. Thank you, ladies for honoring our graduates with such a beautiful tribute and honor! Thank you also to everyone else who helped them do this in such an organized fashion. It looks fantastic.

If you haven’t driven by and viewed them you should. Their photos are big enough to recognize each student taken as a graduation photo.

This shows a side of Vernon that stands by our youth and supports them always but even more right now during their struggles with disappointments. Students we are so proud of each and every one of you.

God Bless all our graduates and those who worked so hard to make this possible.

Very Truly Yours,

Duane M. Paul