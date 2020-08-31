Kudos to the Sparta road department

To the Editor:

I want to thank the Sparta Road Department for taking care of a drainage problem on Elora Lane.

Mike, the supervisor, and the Sparta Road Department crew did a great job in repairing and resurfacing the road and installing new curbing. Along the edge of the road, they regraded, reseeded and put hay on the repaired areas of homeowner’s lawns.

Mike explained to each homeowner what they were going to do on the road to correct the problem, and notify all the homeowners in ample time as to when we had to move our vehicles out of our driveways so we were not blocked in during the repair process. Their work the last couple of days to correct the drainage problem along with their long hours they put in during snowstorms plowing in the winter is appreciated.

Steve Lummer

Sparta