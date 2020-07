To the Editor:

Last Republican mayors:

Atlanta 1879, Detroit 1957, Chicago 1927, St. Louis 1949, Philadelphia 1952, Baltimore and Oakland 1960s, Newark 100 years, Camden 1936, San Francisco 1964, Minneapolis 1973, Portland 1980, Seattle 1969, Compton 1963, Memphis one Republican since 1967, Washington DC 1910, Houston 1933, Milwaukee 1908.

If there is so called “systemic racism” maybe we should look into the people who have been running the inner cities for decades.

Mike Mergner

Bloomfield, N.J.