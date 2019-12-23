Make sure you are properly assessed

Some people might remember that back on Nov. 1, 2017, I had released my five-month, 130 page "Study concerning the Tax Assessors and Tax Officials in the fourmrrthwestem counties of-New Jersey: Morris, Passaic, Sussex-& Warren, Concentrating on Farmland Assessment", "Subtitle: Farmland Assessment, apparently a prime example of New Jersey's systemic official corruption." It is now over two years later.

Based on the information that I have just received from the N.J. Dept. of the Treasury, for tax year 2019 only one Sussex County tax assessor in one municipality didn't improperly assess any farmland.

The apparent reason why this one tax assessor didn't improperly assess any farmland in this one municipality is because Hamburg Borough doesn't have any farmland-assessed parcels.

Therefore, if you own farmland in Sussex County (or in the State of New Jersey), I would highly recommend that you immediately verify that your tax assessor is in fact properly assessing your farmland for tax year 2020 as required by the Farmland Assessment Act of 1964 [that is based on both your use of the farmland and its Soil Group(s)], before your tax assessor submits the 2020 assessed value to the County Board of Taxation, which they are required to do by 10 January 2020.

If a local tax assessor can not, or will not, prove to a farmland owner that his/her farmland is in fact being properly assessed for tax year 2020, based on both its farm uses and its Soil Group(s), the farmland owner should immediately contact the following people and/or agencies to find out why his/her farmland is not being properly assessed under the Farmland Assessment Act of 1964: Governor Philip Murphy, State Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio, Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fischer, the 24th District Office, the New Jersey Farm Bureau, and the Sussex County Board of Agriculture.

William H. Gettler

Wantage