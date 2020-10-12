NJ accountants launch annual food drive

The New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants (NJCPA) has kicked off its annual food drive to benefit the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. The food drive, which will run until Nov. 16, marks the eleventh year of operation. This year’s participation includes enhanced virtual donation opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has created abundant hardships for New Jersey families, which the Community FoodBank hopes to alleviate by distributing food to charities, soup kitchens and food pantries throughout the state. Due to COVID-19, New Jersey’s food insecurity rate is expected to rise by 56 percent, which is more than the national average and the surrounding states, according to the FoodBank.

Food donations can be dropped off at NJCPA headquarters at 105 Eisenhower Parkway, Suite 300, Roseland, or at any of the organizations who have physical drop-off sites through Nov. 16. Virtual donations are also accepted until that date.

The NJCPA is seeking to meet or exceed food collection of approximately 3,000 pounds of nonperishable food items and canned goods, and $2,500 in online contributions. Since 2010, NJCPA has donated more than 20,000 pounds of food items to the FoodBank.

“This year’s food drive is more important than ever as families and businesses come to grips with how the pandemic has impacted them and their communities,” said Ralph Albert Thomas, CPA (DC), CGMA, CEO and executive director at the NJCPA. “We are very appreciative of the generosity of our members and those utilizing their offices and staff to assist with donations.”

The food drive is hosted by the NJCPA Emerging Leaders Council, an appointed leadership group that addresses the needs of NJCPA members with up to 10 years of experience, including CPA candidates and new licensees.

For more information about donating nonperishable items or making an online contribution, visit njcpa.org/fooddrive or contact Kim Condurso at NJCPA at 862-702-5634 or kcondurso@njcpa.org.

Rachael Bell

New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants