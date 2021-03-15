Our representatives should enforce the Do Not Call List

To the Editor:

Before moving to Vernon nearly 28 years ago, I spent most of my life living in Englewood, where our electricity was supplied by Public Service Electric &Gas.

Since June 1993, our electricity has been provided by Sussex Rural Electric. I was, therefore, quite surprised yesterday when I got a telephone call from PSE&G informing me that our power was scheduled to be turned off in 30 minutes because we hadn’t paid our electric bill.

As directed, I pressed “1” to speak to a representative for help and then informed the woman who answered that I hoped that she and her coworkers all went to prison ASAP for a very long time. She hung up the phone and when I attempted to call her back, via caller ID. I was informed that the number was not in service.

Instead of fighting over every little political difference, I really wish that our representatives in Washington, D.C., would actually work together enforcing the Do Not Call List and taking steps to protect their citizens and involve law enforcement in the process. Let’s save the landline telephone companies while we still can. Amen

Chris Wyman

Vernon