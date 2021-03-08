Our thanks to the extraordinary Fairgrounds vaccine workers and volunteers

To the Editor:

Everyone gives thanks to the front line workers during this pandemic. Which they surely deserve. We would like to say “thank you” to the men and women who stand out in the freezing cold at the Sussex Fairgrounds.

Some are paid, some are volunteers. The job they do is extraordinary. Directing everyone where to go and making sure paperwork is complete and in order. They are so well organized. We don’t even have to leave the warmth of our cars. Everyone is pleasant and helpful. Even smiling and joking under their masks.

You have mine and my husband’s many thanks and prayers, and God Bless all of you.

Catherine and Matt Perna

Vernon