Painful truths met with derision

Painful truths are often met with derision and denials, especially when fear is the driving force. The five negative Letters to the Editor about my comments on why I won’t be getting the shot certainly upholds this belief. But none of that changes the truth about the dangers within (and the deceit that surrounds) the Covid shot. Yet the truth has a way of emerging, despite the national media’s best efforts to prevent that from happening.

On May 3, the New York Times published this: “There is consensus among scientists and public health experts that the herd immunity threshold is not attainable, at least not in the foreseeable future, and perhaps not ever.” So why are we still being told that this is a viable goal?

On Robert F Kennedy Jr’s website ChildrensHealthDefense.org, RFK asserts, “Unlike all other vaccines, the genetic damage of which is not necessarily permanent, mRNA genetic damage is irreversible and irreparable. Even though the media and politicians are currently trivializing the problem and even foolishly calling for a new type of vaccine to return to normality, this vaccination is problematic in terms of health, morality and ethics, but also in terms of genetic damage,” Kennedy says.

Senator Rand Paul went after Fauci earlier this month and grilled him on the role he played in funding the Chinese virology labs suspected of releasing Covid-19 into the world. Sen. Paul had three points: (1) Covid-19 likely originated from a lab, (2) Fauci and the NIH funded the lab, and (3) Fauci and the NIH knew they were doing risky “gain-of-function” research there to create super-viruses. Under oath, Anthony Fauci denied all of the claims. He emphatically said that none of it was true. As of this last weekend, he now admits he lied under oath.

When large amounts of money and power are at stake, the loftier aspects of human nature tend to shrivel. Covid has become a political means of unconstitutional control as well as an exceedingly corrupt business run by those who do not have our best interests at heart. I would never anticipate anything of true benefit emerging from such a degraded outlook. It is therefore no surprise to discover that the Covid shot is flawed and dangerous. It is precisely what one would expect to be produced under such circumstances.

Sue Speck

Vernon