Schedule a blood donation appointment and roll up those sleeves!

To the Editor:

January is National Blood Donor Month. Please schedule your donation today and roll up those sleeves National Blood Donor Month has been celebrated each Januaryfor more than 50 years and coincides with one of the most difficult times to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients.

The American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels. To do our part to ensure lifesaving blood, plasma, and platelets are readily available for patients in need, State Farm is helping raise awareness about National Blood Donor Month. We are encouraging everyone to schedule their American Red Cross blood donation appointment in January and roll up those sleeves!

It’s quick and easy. Simply, enter your zip code and find a date and time that works best for you at redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive. Then, encourage your family and friends to do the same. This act of kindness is one of the most generous gifts someone can give – the lifesaving gift of blood.

I thank you in advance for your consideration in sharing this virtual blood drive opportunity with our community.

According to the American Red Cross, each blood drive and donation center is following the highest standards of safety and infection control (learn more). All blood donors are asked to schedule an advance appointment to ensure proper social distancing and are required to wear a face covering or mask while donating, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) public guidance.

Jennifer Young,

State Farm Corporate Responsibility Analyst

New Jersey