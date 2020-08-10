Sock it to me, and help our homeless veterans

There are so many things of great concern going on in our country right now – a pandemic, social unrest, job loss, businesses closing -- and socks.

Yes socks!

Why are socks so important? They prevent foot infections, improve circulation and stop blisters.

Socks may not be high on your list of priorities, but they are the number one requested item in homeless shelters. And in 2019 there were over 37,000 homeless veterans in the U.S. – that’s 74,000 feet! These are men and women that fought for this country, put their lives on the line so that we could live free and they are now on the street struggling to survive, not war but survive a difficult transition back into civilian life.

So you may not think much about socks -- but our veterans do -- and they need them, lots of them -- oh yeah -- underwear too!

Won’t you please help by donating to Project Help?

The mission of Project Help is to provide all veterans and their families the necessary logistics support and financial resources to be professionally and personally successful, and to help those who served make successful transitions from military to civilian careers. We do this through partnerships with corporations, government organizations and other non-profits.

And sometimes we give them socks, underwear and the other basic necessities that they need to get through the day.

On Sept. 19, we will be at our storage unit located behind the main Library at 125 Morris Turnpike, Newton, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 862-266-9726 and we will come get you, or any time at 55 Bank St., Sussex. Leave your donation on the front porch in the plastic tub designated for those items said . Visit their website at projecthelp.us for other ways to help or call 973-875-2068,

Thank you for caring!

Sandy Mitchell, Executive Director

Project Help