To the Editor:

Strong people don’t censor. Weak people are for censorship. Weak people can’t handle what you are telling them — so they tell you to shut up and delete you.

Strong people allow all ideas and the freedom to have access to all information. The truth hits people hard and many will not be able to see it. Many people like to make snarky comments, start attacking, calling names, and censoring information — but the reality is you are directly over the target. The other side can’t stand it — they love to use the phrase misinformation.

I wanted to take a moment to thank reader Sue Speck from Vernon for her replies since spring 2021. I appreciate that you have been trying to educate people this past year. People have had three years to do research and discover many things that are hidden from the public. I’m glad that some people are starting to wake up — read the books by Klaus Schwab including Covid 19: The Great Reset. Also check out: Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dr. Syed Haider, and Dr. Lee Merritt. Clay Clark’s timetofreeamerica (dot com) is another great resource as well as Rumble.

Remember, “It’s easier to fool a person than to convince them they have been fooled.”

Jonathan Leroux

Sussex