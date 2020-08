Editor’s note: The following letter is a follow-up to Mary Rapuano’s letter published last week titled “Shocking neglect renders tennis courts unusable.”

To the Editor:

Since I submitted this letter to you on July 14 the tennis courts have been repaired. I had sent the letter at the same time to the Newton Town Manager and the Board of Education as well. They got back to me right away and said they will be taken care of. Amazing what a little push will do.They are now usable.

Mary Rapuano

Newton