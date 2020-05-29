All is Quiet-calm-serene
Normally, this would be great!
Today, however, after many days of same
None of us at Belle Reve are happy with this fate.
So far, we’ve all cooperated as well as we can do
But it’s getting harder hour by hour
We feel like “the forgotten few.”
Please make some noise, of any kind
To wake us up within
We want to be good, we really do
But “the forgotten few” are in a stew.
We wonder how our families are
Our pets, our friends, our loves
Please speak to us about anything
Any sounds will help us sing
Of happier times, of just being able
To touch/Caress another human being.
March 28, 2020