Together we all made each Sparta concert an enjoyable show

To the Editor:

I’m writing on behalf of the Sparta Cultural Affairs Committee to express our thanks and appreciation to all who helped make the 2020 Summer Concert Series a success.

Despite the extraordinary challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, through the efforts and support of the Sparta Town Council, the council liaison Dan Chiareillo, the tireless work of town manager William Close and his staff, the contributions of the Parks & Recreation department with Jeanne Montemarano leading the way, the planning and assistance provided by Chief Spidaletto and the Sparta Police Department, the series’ six shows featured the amazing talents of artists both new and veterans of the Nicholson Pavilion. The series was possible only because the above were dedicated to providing such great shows to our community.

The sponsorship contributions of Bill Wright’s School of Music, Braen Stone, Farmer’s Insurance, Garlic & Oil, MaryJean Ellis, Ronetco Supermarkets, UNICO, and the audience donations all provided essential funding which is greatly appreciated. Extra thanks to The Sparta Independent for their excellent coverage of the series and for helping to spread the information regarding the concerts.

Most importantly, the support of the audience and their willingness to work with the township and committee to have each show be as safe as possible for all made the Summer Concert Series such an enjoyable experience. Together we all made each concert an enjoyable show. Thanks to all for making it possible.

Sparta Cultural Affairs Committee