U.S. will only stand if truly united

Although of Jewish heritage, I hold my allegiance to the United States first and foremost. Not Israel, not Trump, not the Democratic or Republican Parties. America provided safe harbor to my four grandparents who fled the pogroms in eastern Europe and Russia. Had they not immigrated to the U.S. in the first quarter of the 20th century , I may have never been born. I have partially repaid that debt spending 1 1/2 years in the Vietnam war theater, as my father had done in WWII. I will continue to repay my debt “to protect and defend the Constitution.” When Trump said that article 2 of the constitution gives him the power to do whatever he wants as President, placing himself above the law, it made my imperative to protect and defend the constitution, from him in particular, more intense. Trump's penchant to alienate or disenfranchise any person or demographic that doesn't agree with him in a disrespectful, demeaning, or petty manner is counterintuitive to the Constitutional theory of eventual compromise and separation of powers across the three branches of government, in order to create "a more perfect union." Trump thrives on divisiveness and conflict. There is nothing healthy about that. When Trump is gone, hopefully the country will the have the inspiration and an avenue to re-engage in unity. While Trump is in office, that will never happen."United we stand, divided we fall."

Michael Fanberg

Vernon