Visiting Nurse Association thanks you

To the Editor:

The Covid-19 pandemic has required all of us to rise above unexpected challenges. With the help of many, that’s exactly what the Visiting Nurse Association of Northern New Jersey (VNA) has done — and I want to say a heartfelt “thank you” on behalf of our organization and all of the Morris, Hunterdon, Warren and Sussex County residents who rely on us for essential services.

Throughout the pandemic the VNA has delivered uninterrupted home care and hospice services to some of this region’s most vulnerable shut-ins and those who serve as 24/7 family caregivers for elderly, seriously ill or disabled loved ones. In fact, we completed more than 100,000 visits last year and we’re on course to exceed that number this year.

The tireless efforts and “can do” attitude of our staff and community supporters have made this feat possible. Our nurses, physical, occupational and speech therapists, certified home health aides and other field professionals have courageously worked on the front lines, backed by our dedicated administrative staff. Donors who understand and appreciate our mission of caring contributed PPE when it was in short supply and have been making donations to help defray extraordinary expenses. Volunteers of all ages, including high school and college students, have pitched in with everything from sewing masks to calling our homebound clients to check-in and prevent isolation.

Together, all of us have upheld the VNA’s distinguished tradition of caring that began 123 years ago in Morristown when a single nurse, funded and sponsored by philanthropic local residents, traveled dirt roads on a bicycle to address the pressing health care needs of her era. Ever since, the VNA has kept pace with evolving needs and played a role in addressing public health concerns, emerging as a comprehensive, nonprofit home care and hospice provider and a trusted community resource.

Thank you, everyone, for your unwavering support. We’ve all experienced abrupt, life-altering changes due to the pandemic. Yet, when we selflessly come together with a “can do” attitude, we make a meaningful, positive impact on the lives of others.

Faith F. Scott, President & Chief Executive Officer

Visiting Nurse Association of Northern New Jersey