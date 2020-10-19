Vote D’Agostino, de Waal Malefyt, Cooper-Trinidad for Sussex-Wantage school board

To the Editor:

Wantage voters, “homegrown young blood” is on your ballot!

All three candidates have grown up in Wantage and have attended the Sussex-Wantage schools as children. Nicholas D’Agostino (31 years old), president of the Sussex-Wantage Regional Board of Education, has been serving for the past four years on the board, and the past two as board president. He was the driving force behind video recording board meetings, having a policy passed to do so in his first months as president. He has not missed a single public meeting in his tenure on the board, attending 60+ consecutive meetings.

Courtney de Waal Malefyt (25 years old), Miss Wantage 2014, is an EMT and has been on the front lines of the pandemic. She has been volunteering to keep Wantage safe for nearly a decade, having previously served on the Colesville Fire Department and is currently serving on the Wantage First Aid Squad.

Kristen Cooper-Trinidad (31 years old) and her husband, Ray ,have young children in the district. The two of them are extremely involved in youth sports and in the lives of our young people. Kristen has volunteered her time at many school events, assisting the PTO and our community-at-large in their efforts for our town.

We would be honored, as a team, to be role models for your children and to serve you for the next three years! Please vote for us and mail your ballots in ASAP! Thank you!

Nicholas D’Agostino

Courtney de Waal Malefyt

Kristen Cooper-Trinidad

Wantage