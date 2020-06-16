We need to be better: Sparta’s role in racism

To the Editor:

Over the past few days, I have taken a lot of time to reflect on my Sparta upbringing. As a biracial person in a predominantly white town, I have had the unique experience of seeing things from both sides. People have said racist things in front of me, and then when I reveal my racial background, they tend to respond by saying, “But I didn’t mean you,” which, clearly, doesn’t make it any less harmful or wrong. Additionally, I’ve been asked for the “n-word pass” (permission to say the racial slur) by some of my white friends, which, first of all, does not exist, and second of all, is also not right.

I think that a lot of people in Sparta are convinced that racism in our town does not exist, or that it isn’t as big of a problem as it is. I’ve seen signs claiming that we’re a “stigma-free” town, which I’m afraid couldn’t be farther from the truth. Racism is very alive in Sparta, and if you think otherwise, I suggest you wake up.

On June 2, on a day named “Blackout Tuesday” in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, one of Sparta’s own shared several blatantly racist posts on their public Instagram page for their followers and the rest of the world to see, only to apologize once they were called out for their actions. Furthermore, need I remind you all of the incident that took place two years ago, in which Sparta Middle School students wore MAGA hats in the National Museum of African American History and Culture. This is yet another form of blatant disrespect for the black community displayed by people that Sparta must claim as their own.

Sparta, we must do better. It would be embarrassing and upsetting to be known as a town for the racist actions perpetrated by some of its citizens. And while behavior like this is unfortunately common everywhere, that does not mean that something can’t be done about it here.

Melissa LaFountain

Sparta, N.J.