What would Darwin do?

Our old Lord and Savior was Jesus Christ. No one believes in Him anymore.

Our new Lord and Savior is Charles Darwin.

How would Darwin get us out of this pandemic?

Maybe he would do it in a way which strengthens the human race through Natural Selection.

First, expose everyone to COVID-19. Then, the weak will die off and become fossils. The strong will survive, and eventually evolve into gods.

When humans become gods we will be able to fly through the air, fire accurate missiles from one continent to another, hold the world’s knowledge on devices in the palms of our hands and even travel to the moon.

Hey. Wait a minute. We can do all those things now. We have evolved. We are gods.

Dave Salmon

Sparta