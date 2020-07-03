To the Editor:

I still remember the one and only college course I took. It was a Psychology II class and was taught by a wonderful Black man by the name of Professor Banks. The program was all about love and what a powerful force it is. He said that love will always win out in the end, as hate will never be able to crush its strength. I still believe that love is the one thing in life that is able to surmount all barriers and bring healing to our nation. Without love for one another, there will never be peace in the world. Hate will only continue to divide us, but the love of God and of our fellow man will always bridge that gap and bind us. This is the only way we can ever be truly free.

The political warfare we are seeing is both, at its core, moral and spiritual. Destruction, lawlessness and rage are the symptoms of a society that is losing sight of what is right and wrong. The issues are real, but some people want to exploit them.

Civil rights should be guaranteed for all people regardless of their race or political affiliation. We are a diverse country founded on certain principles which we should all adhere to, not necessarily because we have to, but because we want to. We should embrace each other’s uniqueness and listen and learn from one another and accept one another. Everyone has value and worth.

We should never forget that we are the United States of America, not the Divided States of America! We should be one country with one voice.....the voice of freedom and equality. We should also always realize that there is only one race, the human race. There should never be disparity based on race.

Those in power should always serve to protect their communities and not be violating the people’s trust by abusing their authority, but instead be ambassadors of good will towards all.

There should never be hatred, resentment or revenge manifested towards anyone. True and lasting racial reconciliation will only come when all life is respected and protected by the law and humanity takes the responsibility to speak up for truth in order to bring about change.

Christa Gerry

Vernon