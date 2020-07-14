You don’t have the faintest idea of what patriotism means

Editor’s note: The following letter responds to John Klumpp’s letter “I admired your letter about your grandson, but you kicked a sleeping bear,” published online and on page 12.

Well John you also kicked a sleeping bear. I am sick of listening to hypocrites as you. Self-righteous, self-proclaimed know-it-all, elitists who think they know better than anyone else. We tried your feel good diplomacy for decades and where did it get us? We give massive amounts of money to countries who hate us to the point where we are in debt up to and over our heads.

The last eight years before Trump, got us double digit unemployment, millions on food stamps and welfare. Not to mention a trillion dollar stimulus for work ready jobs that weren’t so work ready. We tried your “proper” way and we got nowhere. Your judgement is blurred by hate. Results, Results, Results matter. Take the time to read all of President Trump’s accomplishments if you dare. But if you do, be man enough to say you were wrong. I would bet you will not do either. How can you deplore the lowest unemployment ever, lowest unemployment for blacks ever, lowest unemployment for Hispanics ever, the best economy ever, jobs, coming back to the USA, VA overhaul, trade deals that level the playing field and earns us billions. You don’t like the guy but you cannot deny his accomplishments. He does it his way and I am sick of being “crapped” on by using pomp and circumstances methods. Does he twitter? Sure he does because the media won’t report the accomplishments. If you don’t respect the man, respect the office. The man was wrongly accused of more things imaginable for three and a half years and nothing ever stuck.

The duplicity and selective arguments that you mention amaze me. Were you horrified by the actions of Bill Clinton who had oral sex by a young intern in the oval office? Bill Clinton accused of rape and inappropriately fondling women. Are you horrified by Joe Biden who swims naked in front of his Secret Service both male and female? How about the way he puts his arms around women with his hands on their breasts and inappropriately kisses them? JFK had affairs with numerous women in the White House. His most famous one was Marilyn Monroe. I could list more. Did you forget about all this or does your selectivity have an alternate motive. Yet you despise Trump’s locker room talk, way before he was president, really?

The Russian bounty is a hoax! Were you equally disgusted over The Benghazi debacle where Ambassador Stevens was sodomized and killed, our boys were killed while hoping and waiting for help that never came. Stevens requested additional security weeks prior to the well planned attack. Were you disgusted by the administration’s lies about the impetus of the attack, blaming it on a video? Were you also disgusted when Obama leaned over to the Russian ambassador and whispered, “Tell Vladimir I will have more flexibility in my second term” collaboration? Did it disgust you when Hillary sold our strategic plutonium to the Russians? Hillary Clinton’s server stashed illegally in a mom and pop computer shop, in the bathroom? The DNC and Hillary paying for and collaborating with Peter Steel to get a phony dossier. Of course not, because you are an ideologue and I am a patriot who would vote for anyone who will make my country #1 regardless of affiliation.

I don’t think you have the faintest idea of what patriotism means. Also, I sure as hell do not want to discuss this issue with you over coffee and bagels as you suggested to George. Frankly I do not want to be seen with people who feel as you do and that, by the way, is my constitutional right. You know the Constitution which I fear you have no regard for anyway!

David J. Togno

Newton