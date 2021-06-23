$!July 4th is around the corner: make your backyard sparkle

These classy fireplaces make you feel cozy even when you are outdoors. Relax with your loved ones and enjoy the warmth as you sip wine and stargaze. Adding some comfortable outside furniture will not only bring your outdoor living space together, but will also bring your family together too.

Enough of the snow and ice – let’s bring some life to your backyard! Planting flowers around the home greatly improves people’s moods, increases levels of positive energy, and helps people feel secure and relaxed. Athenia Mason Supply’s mulch, stones, top soil, and retaining walls will cradle your flowers and help them blossom to their full potential.

S’mores are the perfect summer time treat. Enjoy baking your marshmallows by our expertly designed fire pits . Our team will make sure you have everything you need to get it set up in your backyard and show you how to operate it. This ensures safety and our customers’ satisfaction.

Don’t miss out on an opportunity to see your backyard shine like a sparkler this summer!

The pros at Athenia Mason prides ourselves in offering you the best & friendliest customer service in Northern New Jersey. Our prices are competitive with the big guys – and our products’ quality is unbeatable. Visit our store in Hamburg, NJ today to get started on your next project.

