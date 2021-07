The biggest event of the year is not cancelled: The New Jersey State Fair returns for eight jam-packed days of fun August 7 – 14. Tickets are on sale now.

Thousands flock to the bucolic Sussex County Fairgrounds every year for its nostalgia-inducing attractions, from farm animals and agricultural shows, to pig races, corn dogs and carnival rides.

This isn’t a handful of rides in a parking lot – it is a classic county fair that reflects the heart of the Garden State. And it’s the largest agricultural fair in New Jersey – with countless activities spanning across over 100 acres in a safe, family-friendly, open-air environment.

Fun is back in ’21

The New Jersey State fair is “best in show” when it comes to fun for all ages. The weeklong event has something for everyone.

Here’s just a sampling of the best things to do at the fair.

Eat cotton candy atop a ferris wheel.