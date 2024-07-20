Bands playing at benefits today

There’s something for every type of music lover this week, from tunes at the farmers market to evening rock and blues performances.

Friday, July 19

Jeiris Cook will bring his soulful selections to the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, at 6 p.m.

Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, welcomes Sparta resident Adam Jacob, an Americana singer-songwriter, at 6:30 p.m.

To catch vinyl spinning, visit Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, for another of Paul Derin’s Booze & Grooves nights.

If you’re looking for acoustic tunes, check out Kobi & Al at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, at 7 p.m.

Sparta’s outdoor Summer Concert Series continues at Dystra Park, 25 Mohawk Ave., with a show by blues rock favorite Billy Hector at 7 p.m.

CultJam, known for hits such as “I Wonder If I Take You Home,” “Head to Toe” and “Can You Feel the Beat,” will take the stage at 7 p.m. at the Stanhope House, 45 Main St. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Fans of Peter Frampton will want to visit Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., for “Peter Baron: A Tribute to Peter Frampton” at 7 p.m.

If you’re looking for your classic rock fix, the I-287 duo is performing at 7 p.m. at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton.

For interactive fun, O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, hosts a karaoke night at 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

If you’re shopping at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., catch the tunes of Gabby Toledo starting at 10 a.m.

The Cars & Guitars Party is at 120 County Road 521, Newton, with music starting at noon. The event features many favorite bands from across the county. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Hampton Township Volunteer Fire Department.

The Sparta Food Truck & Music Fest benefiting the Sparta Benevolent Society will begin at 11 a.m. at White Lake Park, 181 White Lake Road. There will be live music from three bands: QuinnEx Duo at 11 a.m., the Counterfeiters at 1 p.m. and Strange Behavior at 4 p.m.

Will Hoppy provides dinner entertainment at the Lafayette House at 6 p.m.

The Mike Smith Group brings its funky blues rock to Milk Street Distillery at 7 p.m.

John Cain will play McQ’s Pub and Brick & Brew will host the rockin’ Down 2 Earth Band, also at 7 p.m.

The Rolling Stones tribute “Well Alright” will bring Stones classics to Blue Arrow Farm at 7 p.m. There is a $15 cover charge at the door.

The Chicago bluesman Toronzo Cannon plays the Stanhope House at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., brings “Magical Mystery Doors” to the stage at 8 p.m., blending tunes of three legendary groups: the Beatles, Led Zeppelin and the Doors. Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased online at skypac.org

At 9 p.m., Omar Mendez will play classic Irish and acoustic tunes at O’Reilly’s.

Tuesday, July 23

Listen to tunes by Sean Henry at 6:30 p.m. on the patio of O’Reilly’s.

Wednesday, July 24

Danny C hosts another Hot Rod Cruise Night featuring Crush playing dance music across the decades starting at 4 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm.

Sean Henry returns to McQ’s Pub for his weekly set at 5 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., take the mic for Ray Sikora’s karaoke night at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta.

Shane Casey will begin his acoustic set at O’Reilly’s at 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 25

Enjoy the Homestead Rest’s acoustic open mic night or get on the stage yourself starting at 6 p.m. Sign-ups begin at 5:30 p.m.

Music bingo returns to McQ’s Pub at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Krogh’s welcomes Wry Observations, the Hudson Valley’s literary folk rock group.

Local favorite Mingo Lodge will perform at 7 p.m. at the Glenwood, 2 Vernon Crossing, Vernon.

Platinum-selling recording artist and world-class guitarist Orianthi is set to perform at 8 p.m. at the Newton Theatre. Known for her timeless hit “According to You,” Orianthi has captivated both new fans and longtime followers with her collaborations with such legends as Michael Jackson, Carlos Santana, Carrie Underwood and Alice Cooper. Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased at skypac.org

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com