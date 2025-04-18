‘Being Somebody’ stars father, daughter next weekend

“Being Somebody,” a father-daughter theatrical experience, will be presented next weekend at Sparta Avenue Stage, 10 Sparta Ave. N.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 26 and 4 p.m. Sunday, April 27.

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online at spartastage.com and at the door. Seats also may be reserved by calling 973-769-2893.

Written and performed by tap-dancing psychologist Dr. Howard Mase, 89, and his daughter, Marla Mase, the show has sold-out engagements in New York City, Westchester County, Rhode Island and Florida.

“Being Somebody” introduces Mase, a psychologist, mentor and coach, who made his stage debut at age 87 and his daughter, a recording artist, playwright and performer.

It is directed by acting coach Elizabeth Browning.

Through storytelling, music and song, “Being Somebody” takes audiences on a nostalgic journey. Howard Mase brings to life his experience as a skinny Jewish kid growing up in post-war 1940s Brooklyn while Marla Mase explore themes of resilience and self-discovery in the gritty disco era of the 1970s.

The show is made possible by Sparta Stage, a nonprofit formed to educate and promote “performance arts” in general with an emphasis and prominence placed on supporting the art of magic and prestidigitation.