Cars tribute and a new pop-rock sensation

As the week winds down, the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, comes alive at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 with a performance by indie pop duo DnA.

The Erika Sherger Band takes the spotlight at 6:30 p.m. at the Alibi Beach Bar & Grill, 172 Lackawanna Drive, Stanhope.

For those seeking a tribute to iconic rock hits, the Stanhope House, 45 Main St., welcomes the Side Cars at 7 p.m. This tribute band pays homage to the legendary sounds of the Cars, promising an evening of nostalgia and musical delight. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. https://the-stanhope-house.ticketleap.com/the-side-cars/

Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, introduces Candice Lee, a pop-rock sensation, at 7 p.m. Lee’s talents have graced Ed Sheeran’s TikTok in a duet, and her recent singles have garnered recognition in Rolling Stone, making this performance a must-see.

As the evening unfolds, Earthman Farm, 132 Drew Road, Sussex, opens its barn doors at 7:30 p.m., inviting all to join an open mic session, while Hef’s Hut Bar and Grill, 414 County Road 517, Vernon, welcomes the TeeVee Allstars from 8 to 11 p.m, delivering soulful blues melodies.

Saturday, Aug. 26 dawns with a promise of many musical moments. Stroll through Sparta’s Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., in the morning to hear the serene sounds of Richard Meier.

As the sun sets, the Alibi hosts the Comment Section at 6 p.m., with that band ready to captivate the audience with its engaging covers. The Lafayette House welcomes Mauro Melleno and his keys, also starting at 6 p.m.

Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage, sets the stage for a performance by So Long to the Captain at 6:30 p.m., while Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville will echo with the rock vibes of the Acoustic Wolves at 7 p.m.

Prepare for an electrifying night as the Stanhope House hosts Joe Stuby & Rocking Horse, delivering a blend of blues, funk and psychedelic tunes. Doors open at 7 p.m. with advance tickets $15 or $20 at the door. https://the-stanhope-house.ticketleap.com/stuby/

Hef’s Hut, a hub of musical fun, showcases Dan Ramos at 8 p.m.

The Newton Theatre welcomes the acclaimed Robert Cray Band at 8 p.m. With an illustrious career marked by five Grammy wins, the band is a master of blues, soul, and R&B guitar. Tickets start at $59. https://skypac.org/robert-cray/ .

The weekend comes to a close Sunday, Aug. 27 as Philip Sayce and his guitar virtuosity take the stage at the Stanhope House from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are$20 in advance or $25 at the door. https://the-stanhope-house.ticketleap.com/sayce/details

Spend your Thursday night, Aug. 31 at Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, at an acoustic open mic night from 6 to 9 p.m. The stage is open for all to showcase their musical talents; signups start at 5:30.

From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Krogh’s brings back Rick Winow for a captivating blend of solo acoustic covers and originals.

