Drama Geek Studios will present “Chicago: Teen Edition” on Aug. 9-18 at the historic Crescent Theater, 74 Main St., Sussex.

The musical will feature popular songs from the Broadway production and the hit movie.

Shows are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $17 for students age 16 and younger, and $15 for senior citizens age 65 and older.

Buy them online at dramageekstudios.ticketleap.com. Tickets also will be available at the door.