Concerts begin Thursday at Sussex-Wantage Library

The “Thursdays at the Amp” concert series, sponsored by the Friends of the Sussex-Wantage Library, returns this month.

A range of musical performers will take the stage at the library’s outdoor amphitheater, starting with R.E.N.O. on Thursday, July 13.

R.E.N.O., which plays acoustic rock, began 17 years ago, performing original songs, having fun and helping others. The six-person band has stayed on that road, playing benefits and gigs.

All concerts are free and begin at 6 p.m. Bring blankets or chairs.

Picnickers are welcome, but no alcohol. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

If it rains, the concert will move indoors with seating on a first-come first-served basis.