Holiday shows at Newton Theatre

Friday, Nov. 29

Start your weekend with Brian McLoughlin delivering acoustic rock and folk at 5 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton.

Head to Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, for melodies by Dave and John Acoustic at 6 p.m.

Enjoy honky-tonk vibes with Poor Horsemen at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, at 7 p.m.

Catch the energetic PS Xperiment, featuring John “JP” Pabst on lead vocals and bass, Brian Shepherd on guitar and vocals, and Kyle Dossick on drums, at 7 p.m. at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin.

Wrap up the night with Full Nine rocking the Beacon, 453 River Styx Road, Hopatcong, at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

The acoustic trio AC Wolves, blending guitar, mandolin and violin, will play at 4 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing.

Enjoy country tunes by Tim VG at 6 p.m. at Lafayette House.

Don’t miss the Barrelhouse Blues Band at 7 p.m. at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville. Known for its high-energy blend of blues and classic rock, the band’s dynamic live shows are a must-see.

Check out John Cain at McQ’s Pub or Wind Up Monkey performing covers from classic rock to hip-hop at Brick & Brew, both also at 7 p.m.

At 9 p.m., Dani Zanoni & Co. play eclectic hits at the Beacon and Geoff Doubleday performs at O’Reilly’s Pub and Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton.

Sunday, Dec. 1

The Harrisons will deliver an electric rock set at Angry Erik Brewing at 2:30 p.m.

“Jessica Lynn: A Very Merry Classic Christmas” comes to the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., at 7 p.m. This award-winning holiday extravaganza features dancers, choirs, surprises and special effects. With traditional songs and a focus on giving back, the show raises funds and toys for Toys for Tots. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to help a childin need.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Head to Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., for Danny C’s Winter Concert Series double feature “The Rich Meyer Show” and “One Size Fits All” at 6 p.m. Don’t miss the annual Holiday Hat & Ugly Sweater Party with prizes for both.

Join karaoke night, hosted by Ray Sikora, at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Kick off happy hour at 4 p.m. with tunes by Rene Avila at McQ’s Pub.

The Homestead Rest hosts an acoustic open mic night at 6 p.m. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m.

Doug Heyburn brings his decade-long experience as a singer-keyboardist to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, at 6:30 p.m., performing everything from jazz to the sounds of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s with the Genesee Stills Band.

“A Winter Gathering” with Kathy Mattea begins at 8 p.m. at the Newton Theatre. With two Grammys, four CMA Awards and five gold albums, Mattea is hailed as “one of Nashville’s finest song interpreters.” Her latest album, Pretty Bird, reflects her artistic rededication. Beyond her music, she contributed to the PBS country music documentary and hosts NPR’s “Mountain Stage.”

