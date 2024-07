Rising Stars Youth Theatre Company will present “Into the Woods” on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13 in Pehrson Hall at the First Presbyterian Church of Sparta, 32 Main St.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at tickettailor.com/events/risingstarsyouththeatrecompany

The nonprofit theater organization also will present “The Wizard of Oz” on July 26-27 and “The Lightning Thief” on Aug. 9-10.