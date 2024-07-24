Outdoor concert Thursday at library

The “Thursdays at the Amp” concert series, sponsored by the Friends of the Sussex-Wantage Library, returns this week in the library’s outdoor amphitheater.

The musical styles will range from rhythm and blues to oldies but goodies, pop/rock and country.

Brady Rymer & Larry Eagle will play in a family event Thursday, July 25.

Ice cream will be available for purchase from the Green Valley Farms trailer stationed near the concert area.

Register for this event in person or by calling the Sussex-Wantage Library at 973-875-3940.

Also scheduled to perform:

Aug. 1: R.E.N.O., playing original songs.

Aug. 8: The TrebleMakers in a ’60s music night.

Aug. 15: Geoff Doubleday, a guitarist playing pop/rock.

Aug. 22: E’lissa Jones, a singer, songwriter and violinist.

Aug. 29: Free Shrimp Band, playing rock, country and blues.

Tickets are not required. Bring chairs and blankets. Picnickers are welcome, but alcohol, smoking and vaping are prohibited.

In case of bad weather, the programs will be held indoors, with seating on a first-come first-served basis.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The library is at 69 Route 639 in Wantage.

For information, call the library at 973-875-3940 or go online to friendsofswlibrary.org