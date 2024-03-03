‘Rock of Ages’ opens Friday

Drama Geek Studios will present the musical “Rock of Ages” this month at the historic Crescent Theater in Sussex.

Drama Geek Studios is working with Dream Xtreme by Nikki of Franklin on the production.

”Rock of Ages” opened on Broadway in 2009 and played for 2,328 performances. The music from 1980s powerhouse bands.

The show contains adult themes and adult language.

Performances start Friday, March 8 and continue Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10 as well as March 22-24. Shows are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $17 for students age 17 and younger, and $15 for senior citizens age 65 and older. They may be purchased online at www.dramageekstudios.com or https://dramageekstudios.ticketleap.com

Tickets also will be sold at the door.