SCCC to hold musical auditions this week

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) will hold auditions next week for the summer musical “Alice by Heart,” with music by Duncan Sheik and lyrics by Steven Sater.

Auditions will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, May 20 and Friday, May 24 at the SCCC Performing Arts Center, Building A, Room 231. The college is at One College Hill Road, Newton.

“Alice by Heart” will be performed at the SCCC Performing Arts Center on July 19-21.The show will be directed by SCCC alumnus Alexander McCully with music professor Deborah Gianuzzi as the music director and choreography by Kimberly Jackson.

Those auditioning must be 18 and older. Incoming and current SCCC students, alumni and community members are welcome to audition.

Sign up for an audition slot online at sites.google.com/view/abhsccc/home and prepare two contrasting songs. Auditioners will read from the script.

For information, contact Allison Ognibene at aognibene@sussex.edu