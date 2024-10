The U.S. Navy Commodores will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Sparta High School.

The Navy Commodores are one of the premier jazz bands in the world.

All tickets are free. Reserve them online at usnavyband.ticketleap.com/2024-commodores-sparta/dates/Nov-02-2024_at_0700PM

You may reserve up to 6 tickets per transaction and may have multiple transactions .