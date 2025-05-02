UPDATED: Artist visits museum Saturday

Anne Bachelier, a French surrealist artist and creator of the 26 oil paintings featured in the Skylands Museum of Art’s temporary art exhibition, “The Phantom of the Opera,” will be there from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

Bachelier, who will be visiting from France, will greet visitors and participate in special events, including an artist’s reception, book signing and silent auction.

She will be joined by Satomi Hofmann, who performed in “The Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway.

Hofmann was a member of the cast when the musical ended its record-breaking run April 16, 2023, having played 3,642 performances in the roles of Carlotta Giudicelli, Madame Giry and the Confidante. She continues to bring “The Phantom of the Opera” to life on tour with “No More Talk of Darkness,” a concert celebration of Broadway music with fellow cast member Jeremy Stolle, who played the Phantom.

“I’m very proud to support the wonderful Skylands Museum, who has brought the gift of these enigmatic ‘Phantom’ pieces to the public,” Hofmann said. “It’s very special to see a story I hold so dearly come alive in these remarkable paintings.”

Skylands Museum founder Ailene Fields said, “Satomi’s voice will add another story-telling layer to the day. We are very happy to have her join us. Art is found in many forms and her artful performances tell the story differently than sculpture, painting and illustration do.”

Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and costumes. As a souvenir of the day, the museum will present visitors with gothic costume masks as keepsakes.

The exhibition will conclude that day, with the works returning to France and unlikely to be reunited again.

An entry donation of $10 per person is suggested to support the museum.