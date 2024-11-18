Violist featured in concert Saturday

Brett Deubner, international soloist and member of the New Jersey Symphony, will be the featured performer in the New Sussex Symphony’s concert Saturday, Nov. 23.

Rounding out the program will be Tchaikovsky’s famous Fifth Symphony along with an overture by Mendelssohn.

Deubner, a violist, has a longstanding relationship with the orchestra. In recent years, he has performed in the Czech Republic, Scotland, Estonia and South America.

Under the baton of music director Jordan Brown, the orchestra will present the viola concerto, written by Cecil Forsyth in 1903. It remains the British composer’s most popular piece.

The concert is at 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 111 Ryerson Ave., Newton.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. They may be purchased at the door or through Venmo: @NewSussexSym