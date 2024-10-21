24 Fall festivals and Halloween events

New Jersey

Ongoing events

Great Pumpkin Festival at Heaven Hill Farm: Hayrides, corn maze, farm animals, pig races, Canine Dog Show, pedal cars, touring cars, giant sling shot, giant straw pyramid, boo barn, Baseball Speed Throw, carnival rides, wine tasting, food, vendors and more from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 3. Tickets online at heavenhillfarm.com. Heaven Hill Farm, 451 Route 94, Vernon. 973-764-5144.

Skylands Jack-O’-Lantern Experience and Fall Festival: Skylands Stadium has transformed with more than 6,000 Jack-o’-lanterns. The 45-minute walk-through spectacular also features a pumpkin patch, beer garden and live music on select dates. Tickets are $19 and must be purchased in advance at vivenu.com/seller/sussex-county-miners-oiwj. Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta. 973-383-7644.

Seventh annual Sterling Hell Haunted Mine: “Scary but not too scary” tours between 5 and 6 p.m. “Spine-tingling terror” tour after 6 p.m. Tours last about 30 minutes. Fundraiser supports the Ogdensburg eighth-grade class and pays for its yearly class trip to Boston. Cost is $20 for adults and $14 for children age 12 and younger. 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 at Sterling Hill Mine Museum, 30 Plant St., Ogdensburg. For information, go online to sterlinghell.com

Haunted Historical Candlelight Trail: Presented by the West Milford Players and the Friends of Long Pond Iron Works on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26. Family Friendly Haunts from 7 to 8 p.m. and Adult Haunts (age 13 and older) from 9 to 10:30 p.m. at Long Pond Ironworks, 1334 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt. Tickets for the Family Friendly Haunts are $15 each and for the Adult Haunts are $20 each. Tickets must be purchased online at wmplayers.org. No tickets available at the door. For information, call 973-697-4400.

Fall Vintage Market: Music, vendors and food. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27 at 125 Main St., Andover.

“A Haunting We Will Go ...”: A blend of magic, dance and enchanting illusions performed by professional magician Joe Garsetti. Shows at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at Sparta Avenue Stage, 10 Sparta Ave. N. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students and senior citizens and may be purchased online at sparta-avenue-stage.square.site

Thursday, Oct. 24

Haunted Sussex County: Local author Eleanor Wagner will talk about haunted places in Sussex County, including her paranormal investigation of the Ogdensburg Mine. Watch presentation online or attend a spooky watch party at 6 p.m. at the Franklin library branch, 103 Main St. Light refreshments available. Registration required for both.

Friday, Oct. 25

Trick or Trail: Sign up for time slots at 4, 5, 6 or 7 p.m. starting at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7. Maple Grange Park in Vernon. Free event. Please donate one bag of candy per car.

Trunk or Treat: Dress in costume and decorate your trunk. Pumpkin painting, crafts, parade and refreshments for the children. All are welcome. Bring candy to share. Prizes for best costume and best trunk. 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Frankford Plains United Methodist Church, 99 Plains Road, Augusta. RSVP at 973-702-0334 or frankfordplainschurch@gmail.com

Halloween Bingo: 10 games. Donation of $30 a person. 7 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt. To sign up, call 973-728-8162.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Fall Vendor/Craft Fair: Variety of vendors and crafters indoors and out. Homer’s Girls food truck. Father John’s animals available for adoption. Free admission. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 246 Woodport Road, Sparta.

Hardyston Haunted Halloween: Hardyston residents are invited to participate in a costume contest and parade at noon, followed by a trunk-or-treat, hayrides and crafts at 12:30 p.m., before the ISPW Pro Wrestling Show debuts at 1 p.m. Cost is $5 a family for nonresidents. Wheatsworth Park Pavilion, Wheatsworth Road, Hardyston. 973-7020.

Franklin Borough Halloween Parade: Franklin Borough Recreation Committee invites residents to meet at the corner of Rutherford and Main at noon to join the parade to the firehouse for cider and donuts. Franklin Borough Firehouse, 46 Main St. 973-827-6650.

Annual Halloween Parade and Costume Contest: Sponsored by the Stanhope Recreation Commission, the parade begins at noon at the municipal building, 77 Main St., and ends at the Fire House, 26 Main St. Rain or shine. Food, games and goodie bags.

Harvest Festival and Trunk or Treat: Live music, craft vendors, food trucks, inflatables, driving course and interactive fun zone. Noon to 5 p.m. at White Lake Field in Sparta. Trunk or Treat from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in back parking lot. Families asked to donate a bag of candy as entry fee.

Trick-or-Treat Trail: Celebrate the spooky season during this free event with a magic show at 2 p.m., followed by residential trick-or-treating from 3 to 4 p.m. Register by calling 973-948-8884. Bentley Assisted Living, 3 Phillips Road, Branchville.

Halloween Howl: Party with haunted cocktails, live music, giveaways and costume contest with prizes. Small plate buffet and bottle service available. Must be age 21 or older. Cost is $25 to $60. 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. in the Canyon Ballroom at Minerals Hotel, 2 Chamonix Drive, Vernon.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Halloween Pancake Breakfast: 8 to 11 a.m. at McAfee Fire Department, 88 Route 94. Hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary.

Fall Vendor & Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sussex Firehouse, 50 Loomis Ave. Hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary.

Family Fall Festival: Pumpkin decorating, live music, food and a bounce house. Free admission. Noon to 3 p.m. at the Plant Church, 1693 Union Valley Road, West Milford.

Halloween Parade: Costume parade to the Fire House. Meet the firetruck at 1 p.m. in the upper parking lot at Ogdensburg School. Donuts and cider. Organized by the Ogdensburg Fire Department.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Trunk or Treat: Cost is $5 a family and a bag of candy per child. The money will be donated to the New Hope Food Pantry. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in back parking lot at Betsy Ross Diner, 5708 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge. Trunks may set up from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sponsored by Oak Ridge Mamas. Rain date is Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Annual Halloween Parade: Union Place in Newton. Line up at 3:45 p.m., with parade and festivities at 4 p.m. Also, costume contest, pet walk, and trunk or treat. Prizes for best costumes and best decorated trunks. Must be pre-registered to participate in the trunk or treat. To pre-register, send an email to marketing@newtontownhall.com

Headless Horseman Rides: 5 p.m. in Sparta.

Annual Branchville Halloween Parade: The Branchville Hose Company No. 1 Fire Department and Auxiliary invite residents to trick-or-treat from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. before the parade at 6 p.m. Branchville Fire Department, One Railroad Ave. 973-948-3259.

New York

Ongoing events

Blue Arrow Farm Fall Fest: The farm is jam-packed with fall festivities all month long, including live music and pumpkin picking. Experience the spookiest section of the farm and take a Haunted Hayride on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings for $20. Costume contest and trunk-or-treat from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 20 featuring prizes, cider and donuts. Go online to bluearrowfarm.com/fallfest for details and tickets. Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island. 845-533-3351.

Prison of Horrors: Visit the old prison, part of Wickham Woodlands, to tour the hallow halls at night. Tickets cost $35. Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday evenings from 6 to 10 p.m. throughout October. A trunk-or-treat event will be held on Halloween from 5 p.m. to dusk in the parking lot. Mid-Hudson Correctional Facility, 122 State School Road, Warwick. 845-986-7777.

Pure Terror Scream Park: 13 haunted house attractions. General admission is $60. Open through Saturday, Nov. 2 at Pure Terror Scream Park, 1010 Route 17M, Monroe. For information and to purchase tickets, go online to pureterror.com

Thursday, Oct. 24

Second annual Warwick Witches Night Out: Enjoy a wicked night out on the town filled with shopping, dining and special in-store events. Village of Warwick.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Tuxedo Trunk or Treat: The Tuxedo Recreation Department invites residents to trick-or-treat the trunks from 3 to 5 p.m. at Powerhouse Park, Powerhouse Lane, Tuxedo. Call Kathleen at 845-351-4411 ext. 9.

Second annual Sugar Loaf Halloween Festival: Vendor village, trick-or-treating, witches meet and greet, hay maze, scavenger hunt and more from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the hamlet of Sugar Loaf. Join the Lightclub Curiosity Shoppe for its masquerade Halloween Ball featuring a banquet dinner, music and cash bar from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 231 Creamery Pond Road, Chester. 845-570-5189. Tickets to the ball are $75 each and may be purchased online at mylightclub.com/halloweenball

Apex Halloween Bash: Visit the taproom for an evening bash featuring costume contests with prizes for the winners and plenty of beer from 4 to 9 p.m. at Apex Brewery, 405 Route 17M, Monroe. 845-202-3498.

Port Jervis 76th annual Halloween Parade: Dress up in costume and join the free parade from City Hall to Farnum House beginning at 3 p.m. Downtown “Spooktacular Prominade” at 4 p.m. Port Jervis.

Pennsylvania

Ongoing events

Fall Fest at Camelback: Every weekend in October. Halloween activities, such as pumpkin bowling, s’mores, a corn maze and more, on Oct 26 and 27. Free parking. Open Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Camelback Mountain Adventures, 243 Resort Drive, Tannersville.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Milford Applefest: Shop the village market vendors, listen to live music, play games, dress up for the costume parade, quench your thirst in the Beer Garden and more from noon to 5 p.m. at the Apple Valley Family Restaurant, 104 Route 6, Milford. 570-296-6831.

Halloween Pooch Parade: Sponsored by Milford Presents! Bring your furry friends in costume at noon to the parade start at the Columns Museum, 608 Broad St., Milford. Registration required with a $5 fee due day of event. Parade route ends at Ann Street Park. All proceeds will be donated to the Pike County Humane Society. Preregister online at //t.ly/TgVaS

Trick-or-Treat Trail: Trick-or-treating along the trail from 6 to 8 p.m. at Camelback Lodge, 193 Resort Drive, Tannersville. Participants will meet in the lobby. Go online to camelbackresort.com/events/ for information.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Dia De Los Muertos Celebration: Celebrate the Day of the Dead from 3 to 7 p.m. All are invited to join La Posada for an afternoon filled with music and activities, such as face painting, piñatas, Ofrenda, street food and a free screening of Disney’s movie “Coco.” La Posada, 210 Second St., Milford. 570-296-9940.