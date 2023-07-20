Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
Evergreen
Advertiser Meows
PETS. To celebrate National Kitten Day on July 10, we asked our readers to share photos of their cats. Here are some of the many purrfect entries received. See them all on our website: advertisernewsnorth.com
| 20 Jul 2023 | 11:21
Bean loves popcorn, ice cream, and bacon. Us too, Bean, us too. Photo submitted by Terry Reilly.
Kiki also loves ice cream. Photo submitted by Mark Burke.
Aptly named Pretty Kitty, this cat showed up at Theresa Van Leuven’s home 12 years ago and never left. Photo: Theresa Van Leuven
Cookie, submitted by Ericka Petrucci.
No, Gazoo is not a stuffed animal. He is his mom’s shadow, though. Photo submitted by Kerri Freda.
Tootsie is full of love. Submitted by Sue Helmacy.
“Chip was born under our deck, a feral kitten and quite shy,” said reader Suzanne Hoehne-Mumma. “But now at almost 16, he sleeps every night on top of my husbands head.”
Cara pawses for a photo, submitted by Gloria Williams.
“Bottle-fed from two weeks old, she’s been my baby ever since!” said reader Shannon Geiger.
Emma Lou lounges at home. Photo submitted by Linda Mortensen
“Winnie is a very much a cats cat,” said reader Rylee Lunger, “while Jingles likes to correct our ‘cat grammar’ when we try to ‘speak’ to her.”
Sir Rupert Beans. Photo submitted by Donna Dufour
Miss Kitty can be a little nosy. Photo submitted by Ellen Smith.
Figgy loves to cuddle. Photo submitted by Donna Dufour.
Leon and O.P. are brothers from two different mothers, but brothers just the same. Photo: Janet Redyke
Grey loves to sleep and cuddle all day. Photo submitted by Holly Reinhardt
Foster-kitty Dean quickly found his furrever family with Matt Shea. Photo: Matt Shea.
Milo, submitted by Michele Mulder.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED