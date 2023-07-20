x
Advertiser Meows

To celebrate National Kitten Day on July 10, we asked our readers to share photos of their cats. Here are some of the many purrfect entries received.

| 20 Jul 2023 | 11:21
    Advertiser Meows
  • $!Bean loves popcorn, ice cream, and bacon. Us too, Bean, us too. Photo submitted by Terry Reilly.
  • $!Kiki also loves ice cream. Photo submitted by Mark Burke.
  • $!Aptly named Pretty Kitty, this cat showed up at Theresa Van Leuven’s home 12 years ago and never left. Photo: Theresa Van Leuven
  • $!Cookie, submitted by Ericka Petrucci.
  • $!No, Gazoo is not a stuffed animal. He is his mom’s shadow, though. Photo submitted by Kerri Freda.
  • $!Tootsie is full of love. Submitted by Sue Helmacy.
  • $!“Chip was born under our deck, a feral kitten and quite shy,” said reader Suzanne Hoehne-Mumma. “But now at almost 16, he sleeps every night on top of my husbands head.”
  • $!Cara pawses for a photo, submitted by Gloria Williams.
  • $!“Bottle-fed from two weeks old, she’s been my baby ever since!” said reader Shannon Geiger.
  • $!Emma Lou lounges at home. Photo submitted by Linda Mortensen
  • $!“Winnie is a very much a cats cat,” said reader Rylee Lunger, “while Jingles likes to correct our ‘cat grammar’ when we try to ‘speak’ to her.”
  • $!Sir Rupert Beans. Photo submitted by Donna Dufour
  • $!Miss Kitty can be a little nosy. Photo submitted by Ellen Smith.
  • $!Figgy loves to cuddle. Photo submitted by Donna Dufour.
  • $!Leon and O.P. are brothers from two different mothers, but brothers just the same. Photo: Janet Redyke
  • $!Grey loves to sleep and cuddle all day. Photo submitted by Holly Reinhardt
  • $!Foster-kitty Dean quickly found his furrever family with Matt Shea. Photo: Matt Shea.
  • $!Milo, submitted by Michele Mulder.
