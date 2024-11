Dorothy Witte, vice president of the Sussex-Wantage Regional School Board, was defeated in the Nov. 5 election, according to unofficial results released by the Sussex County Clerk’s Office at 11:15 p.m.

Alissa Cecchini and Leah Marrocco, ran on a slate together, received 3,983 votes and 3,358 votes, respectively.

Joseph Gaccione had 2,516 and Witte had 2,190.